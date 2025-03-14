Left Menu

U.S. to Revoke Student Visas Amidst Activism Crackdown

The U.S. plans to revoke more student visas following the arrest of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil over pro-Palestinian activism. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the upcoming visa revocations, highlighting efforts to identify and deport individuals involved in activities deemed undesirable by the Trump administration.

Updated: 14-03-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to withdraw student visas amid a crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism. This development comes after the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that more visa revocations are on the horizon. His announcement followed a G7 foreign ministers meeting.

Rubio emphasized the U.S. commitment to revoking visas for individuals determined to have been admitted improperly, reflecting an ongoing effort to curb activism in academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

