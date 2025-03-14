U.S. to Revoke Student Visas Amidst Activism Crackdown
The U.S. plans to revoke more student visas following the arrest of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil over pro-Palestinian activism. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the upcoming visa revocations, highlighting efforts to identify and deport individuals involved in activities deemed undesirable by the Trump administration.
The United States is set to withdraw student visas amid a crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism. This development comes after the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that more visa revocations are on the horizon. His announcement followed a G7 foreign ministers meeting.
Rubio emphasized the U.S. commitment to revoking visas for individuals determined to have been admitted improperly, reflecting an ongoing effort to curb activism in academia.
