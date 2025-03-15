Starmer Rallies Global Leaders for Ukraine Support: Pressures on Putin
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks concrete commitments from global leaders to support Ukraine and pressure Russia's President Putin into a ceasefire. Starmer aims to gather logistical, financial, or military support from Western nations to strengthen Ukraine's position in any peace talks.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is spearheading an effort to gather support from around 25 world leaders as the conflict in Ukraine persists. He aims to extract solid commitments to assist Ukraine and apply pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire agreement.
Starmer's initiative, featuring a teleconference involving leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, seeks bolstered logistical, financial, and military backing for Kyiv. This move follows recent diplomatic efforts to aid Ukraine amid shifts in U.S. policy under former President Trump.
He suggests British peacekeepers could be deployed in Ukraine contingent upon a ceasefire deal, alongside a call for American security assurances. Starmer urges immediate cessation of Russia's assaults, urging swift and decisive international action to end hostilities.
