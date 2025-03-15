Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Raids Ignite Political Tensions

Amid ongoing investigations into the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel denies allegations against his son, describing it as a BJP conspiracy. ED's recent searches have unearthed alleged links between several political figures and the multi-crore scandal, escalating political tensions in the state.

Updated: 15-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:23 IST
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a brewing scandal over an alleged multi-crore liquor scam, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has dismissed claims of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning his son, Chaitanya Baghel. Baghel accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a "conspiracy" aimed at tarnishing the image of political leaders.

Reports emerged following ED searches at the residences of Bhupesh Baghel, his son, and others as part of an investigation into the alleged scam. Baghel took to social media, stating that the ED's search at his home uncovered items including a pen drive with conversations about sizable transactions involving former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh's relatives.

The ED alleges a network of officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen illegally amassed over Rs 2,161 crore through manipulated liquor sales between 2019 and 2022. This controversial probe into the Congress-led former government has included raids on several political and bureaucratic figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

