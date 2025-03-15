BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Muslim Contractors

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has strongly condemned the Karnataka government's decision to allocate a 4% reservation for Muslim contractors in government projects. Labeling it as Congress's 'appeasement politics', Prasad warned of the policy's broader implications across India, accusing Congress of not learning from previous electoral defeats.

Highlighting the issue's nationwide significance, Prasad criticized the Karnataka government's initiative outlined in the budget, which introduced a 4% Muslim reservation in government contracts. He expressed concerns over expanding reservation policies beyond employment, questioning the constitutionality and intent behind this move.

Asserting the BJP's stance against religion-based reservations, Prasad affirmed that such practices are unconstitutional. He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the policy serves as vote bank politics. The amendment, officially approving a reservation in public procurement for Muslim contractors, has ignited political debate, positioning the BJP firmly against the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)