Left Menu

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Muslim Contractors

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticizes Karnataka's 4% reservation for Muslim contractors, accusing Congress of 'appeasement politics'. He claims it violates the Indian Constitution by introducing religion-based reservations. The BJP asserts its opposition, questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's role in this contentious policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:02 IST
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Muslim Contractors
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has strongly condemned the Karnataka government's decision to allocate a 4% reservation for Muslim contractors in government projects. Labeling it as Congress's 'appeasement politics', Prasad warned of the policy's broader implications across India, accusing Congress of not learning from previous electoral defeats.

Highlighting the issue's nationwide significance, Prasad criticized the Karnataka government's initiative outlined in the budget, which introduced a 4% Muslim reservation in government contracts. He expressed concerns over expanding reservation policies beyond employment, questioning the constitutionality and intent behind this move.

Asserting the BJP's stance against religion-based reservations, Prasad affirmed that such practices are unconstitutional. He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the policy serves as vote bank politics. The amendment, officially approving a reservation in public procurement for Muslim contractors, has ignited political debate, positioning the BJP firmly against the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025