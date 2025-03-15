Left Menu

Starmer Leads Global Call for Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a virtual meeting with world leaders, strengthening a coalition against Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The meeting focused on Donald Trump's peace deal proposal and emphasized increasing economic and military pressure on Russia. Starmer urged global action for a ceasefire.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened a virtual summit with leaders from 25 countries to fortify a "Coalition of the Willing" against Russian aggression in Ukraine. The meeting sought to reinforce a peace deal proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Leaders from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, and countries like Canada and Australia participated in the discussions, focusing on troop deployments to ensure peace. Starmer stressed that Russia must cease hostilities and agree to a ceasefire, highlighting Putin's disregard for a 30-day ceasefire proposal.

The UK plans to increase economic pressure on Russia and boost military support to Ukraine. Starmer urged global leaders to remain unified, supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on Russia to end the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

