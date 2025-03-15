Rahul Gandhi's Vietnam Visits Spark Political Controversy

The ongoing political debate intensified as the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of prioritizing international trips over his political responsibilities, particularly highlighting his frequent visits to Vietnam. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Gandhi's extended stays during a press conference.

The BJP takes issue with Gandhi's absences from India, suggesting these trips undermine his commitment to his role. They point out his lengthy visit during the New Year holiday as evidence of a pattern of behavior they deem unsuitable for a national leader.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party defends Gandhi, arguing that personal travel should not be politicized. They claim these criticisms are an attempt by the BJP to deflect attention from his political activities and stances domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)