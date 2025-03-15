Left Menu

Echoes of Dissent: Belgrade's Uprising Against Vucic

Serbia's capital Belgrade erupts with protests against President Aleksandar Vucic amid accusations of corruption and negligence. Despite threats and transport shutdowns, massive crowds gather, reflecting tensions and widespread discontent with Vucic's government. Students lead the anti-graft movement, sparking hope for change among disenfranchised citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Thousands gathered in the heart of Belgrade on Saturday to voice their dissent against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his administration. The protests follow allegations of government corruption and negligence, particularly after a tragic train station collapse that claimed 15 lives.

The tense atmosphere in Serbia's capital was palpable as police reported a vehicular incident in which a car rammed into protesters, injuring three. In anticipation of unrest, public transport was halted, and roadways clogged as people converged on the city from across the country.

Meanwhile, students spearhead the protest movement, uniting a nation frustrated with political leaders and government institutions. The demonstration represents a significant challenge to Vucic's leadership, with opposition activists detained and accusations of Western interference adding layers of complexity to the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

