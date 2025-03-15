Diplomatic Fallout: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador

The United States is expelling South Africa's Ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, after calling his conduct 'race-baiting' and his views on President Donald Trump negative, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced. This unusual diplomatic move follows a downturn in relations after the U.S. stopped financial aid to South Africa, criticizing its land policy and international disputes involving Israel.

On social media platform X, Rubio stated that Rasool is 'no longer welcome' due to his negative views on America and President Trump. South Africa, however, voiced regret over the decision and stressed its continued commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations, planning to address the situation via diplomatic channels.

Tensions between the two nations are at their lowest, largely due to South Africa's evolving international alliances and aggressive stances against U.S. policies. The move coincides with President Ramaphosa's domestic land reform laws, which have been controversial internationally and cited by Trump as discriminatory.

