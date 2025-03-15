Left Menu

Diplomatic Fallout: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador

The U.S. has expelled South Africa's ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, citing his alleged 'race-baiting' and criticism of President Trump. The diplomatic rift stems from disputes over South Africa's land policy and international position on Israel. Despite the tensions, South Africa aims to resolve issues through diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:33 IST
Diplomatic Fallout: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is expelling South Africa's Ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, after calling his conduct 'race-baiting' and his views on President Donald Trump negative, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced. This unusual diplomatic move follows a downturn in relations after the U.S. stopped financial aid to South Africa, criticizing its land policy and international disputes involving Israel.

On social media platform X, Rubio stated that Rasool is 'no longer welcome' due to his negative views on America and President Trump. South Africa, however, voiced regret over the decision and stressed its continued commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations, planning to address the situation via diplomatic channels.

Tensions between the two nations are at their lowest, largely due to South Africa's evolving international alliances and aggressive stances against U.S. policies. The move coincides with President Ramaphosa's domestic land reform laws, which have been controversial internationally and cited by Trump as discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025