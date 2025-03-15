Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Calls Out Election Commission's Role in Voter List Irregularities

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, criticized the Election Commission for its handling of West Bengal's voter list irregularities. In a virtual meeting, he urged vigilance against fake voters, planning training for ground leaders. He questioned the EC's impartiality since BJP's 2014 rise to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:35 IST
Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, launched a scathing critique of the Election Commission during a virtual party meeting on Saturday, questioning its neutrality in West Bengal elections. Banerjee alleged the EC's independence has been compromised since the BJP ascended to power in 2014.

He highlighted concerns about the inclusion of fake voters, using Maharashtra as an example, where he claimed an additional 39 lakh voters were added in four months to sway electoral outcomes. Banerjee called for alertness among party members, with plans for training camps in each constituency to ensure accurate voter verification.

The meeting also addressed organizational restructuring, with Banerjee proposing changes to district and block leadership. He underscored the importance of scrutinizing the voter list, as highlighted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee previously. The TMC accused the BJP of election manipulation and exploiting incidents to destabilize the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

