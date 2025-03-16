Left Menu

U.S. Funds El Salvador to Imprison Venezuelan Gang Members

The U.S. plans to pay El Salvador $6 million to hold 300 Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members deported for one year, as reported by the Associated Press. This action has faced opposition from human rights groups concerned about El Salvador's treatment of prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 01:33 IST
U.S. Funds El Salvador to Imprison Venezuelan Gang Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has agreed to pay El Salvador $6 million to detain 300 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, deported from the U.S., for one year. This arrangement was revealed by the Associated Press, referring to an internal memo.

According to the memo from El Salvador's Foreign Ministry, El Salvador will house these individuals for one year, awaiting further decisions from the U.S. on their future. Meanwhile, El Salvador's presidential office claims to only be aware of publicly available information. Neither the White House nor Venezuela's Information Ministry has commented.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated last month that the U.S. government had opted to send 'dangerous criminals' to El Salvador. Human rights groups have raised objections, citing El Salvador's troubled history with prison conditions. The move also aligns with the Trump administration's mass deportation policies, including agreements involving third countries. Tren de Aragua, blamed for rising crime rates, has been labeled a global terrorist organization by Washington, potentially affecting migrants' legal standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025