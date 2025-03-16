U.S. Faces Tornado Devastation, Legal Struggles, and Political Tensions
U.S. domestic news highlights include tornadoes causing fatalities in the Midwest, legal battles involving President Trump's policies on deportation and diversity programs, and tension over a potential government shutdown. A Columbia student involved in activism sparks legal controversy, showcasing a nation facing environmental, legal, and political challenges.
Severe tornadoes struck the U.S. Midwest and Southeast, claiming 14 lives in Arkansas and Missouri, while meteorologists assessed the damage from frequent storms. As authorities evaluate the tornadoes' impact, concerns grow over the potential for further destruction.
In a controversial move, a federal judge halted the deportations initiated by President Trump using wartime powers against Venezuelan gang members. Additionally, his administration's travel ban proposal and DEI program ban are under legal scrutiny, intensifying debates over civil liberties.
President Trump signed a budget bill preventing a government shutdown, despite Democratic opposition. Amid tensions between political factions, a Columbia student's detention following pro-Palestinian activism has stirred legal battles, reflecting discord within the U.S. on multiple fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
