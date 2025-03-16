Raisina Dialogue 2023: A Global Confluence on Geopolitics and Geo-economics
The Raisina Dialogue, a prominent global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics held in India, will see participation from 125 countries. Prominent attendees include Prime Ministers of India and New Zealand, the US Director of National Intelligence, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister. The conference is hosted by ORF in partnership with MEA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, attracting delegates from 125 countries.
This year's event features notable figures like New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. A delegation from Taiwan will also attend, highlighting increased cooperation.
Organized by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the three-day event will tackle global issues across six thematic pillars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daryl Mitchell Returns: New Zealand Gears Up For India Clash
Spin Showdown: India's Battle for Supremacy Against New Zealand
PM Narendra Modi asks private sector to focus on high-yielding crop seeds.
Pace Shift: Arshdeep Singh Set to Replace Shami for New Zealand Clash
Kohli's 300th ODI: A Milestone Match Against New Zealand