Left Menu

Raisina Dialogue 2023: A Global Confluence on Geopolitics and Geo-economics

The Raisina Dialogue, a prominent global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics held in India, will see participation from 125 countries. Prominent attendees include Prime Ministers of India and New Zealand, the US Director of National Intelligence, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister. The conference is hosted by ORF in partnership with MEA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:36 IST
Raisina Dialogue 2023: A Global Confluence on Geopolitics and Geo-economics
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, attracting delegates from 125 countries.

This year's event features notable figures like New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. A delegation from Taiwan will also attend, highlighting increased cooperation.

Organized by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the three-day event will tackle global issues across six thematic pillars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025