Raisina Dialogue 2023: A Global Confluence on Geopolitics and Geo-economics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, attracting delegates from 125 countries.

This year's event features notable figures like New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. A delegation from Taiwan will also attend, highlighting increased cooperation.

Organized by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the three-day event will tackle global issues across six thematic pillars.

(With inputs from agencies.)