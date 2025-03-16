Left Menu

Uttarakhand Minister Premchand Aggarwal Steps Down Amid Controversy

Uttarakhand minister Premchand Aggarwal resigned following controversial remarks about the state's hill regions, leading to public protests. Aggarwal held portfolios, including finance and parliamentary affairs. His comments sparked anger, especially among hill-area residents. He expressed regret, and the BJP leadership advised him to exercise restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:55 IST
Uttarakhand minister Premchand Aggarwal has tendered his resignation from the Cabinet after his controversial remarks on the state's hill regions led to widespread protests. His resignation was submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, as confirmed by officials.

The incident occurred during a budget session in February when Aggarwal reacted to a comment from Congress MLA Madan Bisht, asserting he had not fought for statehood to witness division between 'pahadi' and 'desi'. This sparked significant outrage among residents of the hill areas.

Despite expressing regret over the remarks, Aggarwal faced backlash, prompting the BJP state leadership to intervene and counsel him on maintaining restraint in future public discourses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

