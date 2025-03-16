Language Politics: The 'Ru' Symbol Controversy in Tamil Nadu

The controversy over Tamil Nadu's choice to replace the Indian rupee symbol with 'Ru' in its state budget has ignited a political firestorm.

Addressing skeptical voices, Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the decision as a testament to the state's commitment to its language policy.

Critics, including AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, dismissed the move as superficial, while Stalin targeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not addressing other pressing state concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)