Language Politics: The 'Ru' Symbol Controversy in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to replace the Indian rupee symbol with the Tamil 'Ru' in the state budget has sparked controversy. Chief Minister M K Stalin defends the move amidst criticisms from opposition and union leaders, attributing it to a language policy dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The controversy over Tamil Nadu's choice to replace the Indian rupee symbol with 'Ru' in its state budget has ignited a political firestorm.

Addressing skeptical voices, Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the decision as a testament to the state's commitment to its language policy.

Critics, including AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, dismissed the move as superficial, while Stalin targeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not addressing other pressing state concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

