Congress Criticizes Modi's Hypocrisy Over Podcast Appearance
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged hypocrisy after he appeared on a US-based podcast instead of holding a press conference. During the podcast, Modi discussed foreign affairs and his life's trajectory, while Congress accused him of undermining democratic institutions and silencing critics.
The Congress took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of hypocrisy for choosing a podcast appearance over facing the press. This swipe comes in response to Modi's interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, where he touched on foreign policy and personal anecdotes.
In the podcast, Modi extolled the values instilled in him by the RSS, commended Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy, and positioned himself as a mediator between Russian and Ukrainian leaders. However, Congress took issue with his remarks on democracy, claiming he systematically undermines institutional accountability.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's narrative, saying the Prime Minister avoids press conferences yet claims criticism is vital for democracy. Ramesh accused him of ruthlessly targeting critics and dismantling accountability mechanisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
