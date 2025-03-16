Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Hypocrisy Over Podcast Appearance

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged hypocrisy after he appeared on a US-based podcast instead of holding a press conference. During the podcast, Modi discussed foreign affairs and his life's trajectory, while Congress accused him of undermining democratic institutions and silencing critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:56 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Hypocrisy Over Podcast Appearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of hypocrisy for choosing a podcast appearance over facing the press. This swipe comes in response to Modi's interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, where he touched on foreign policy and personal anecdotes.

In the podcast, Modi extolled the values instilled in him by the RSS, commended Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy, and positioned himself as a mediator between Russian and Ukrainian leaders. However, Congress took issue with his remarks on democracy, claiming he systematically undermines institutional accountability.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's narrative, saying the Prime Minister avoids press conferences yet claims criticism is vital for democracy. Ramesh accused him of ruthlessly targeting critics and dismantling accountability mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025