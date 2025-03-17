Peruvian Farmer's Landmark Climate Case Against German Energy Giant

In an unprecedented move challenging corporate responsibility, a Peruvian farmer has taken German energy conglomerate RWE to court. He asserts that RWE's emissions are significantly contributing to the melting of Andean glaciers, thereby escalating the flood threat to his home.

This landmark legal case, resumed in a German court on Monday, could potentially set a new precedent in climate litigation by establishing accountability for historical emissions.

If successful, the case may require companies like RWE to financially contribute to climate adaptation efforts, reflecting a shift towards greater corporate responsibility in addressing climate change impacts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)