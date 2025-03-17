Maharashtra Legislative Council Bypolls: Alliance Announcements and Key Players
The Shiv Sena and NCP, part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, announced their candidates for the upcoming bypolls to Maharashtra's legislative council, set for March 27. The BJP also declared its candidates for three seats. The elections might be uncontested if no additional nominations are filed.
The Shiv Sena and the NCP, crucial partners in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, have each announced one candidate for the March 27 by-elections to the Maharashtra legislative council. These decisions on Monday follow the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) declaration of its three nominees on Sunday.
Chandrakant Raghuvanshi from Nandurbar district will represent the Shiv Sena, while the NCP has nominated Sanjay Khodke. On the BJP side, Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar, and Dadarao Keche are confirmed candidates. Observers note a potential for uncontested elections if only these five apply.
The council seats were vacated post-assembly election victories. Parties have statutorily defined pathways to nominate 78 council members, including elections by the legislative body and nominations by the governor. With Monday as the final day for filings, candidates can withdraw by March 20. The Mahayuti alliance currently holds 32 council seats.
