Mark Carney Strengthens Ties with European Allies Amid Tensions with Trump Administration

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Paris on Monday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. This marks Carney's first official trip abroad as Prime Minister, seeking support from France amid rising tensions with the Trump administration.

The strained US-Canada relationship is exacerbated by Trump's tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and his comments about turning Canada into the 51st state. Carney's European tour also includes a stop in London to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III.

The trip emphasizes Canada's historical ties with Europe and its distinction from the US. Carney's visits aim to solidify partnerships with France and the UK, underlining Canada's commitment to maintaining Arctic sovereignty and rethinking military alliances and trade amid ongoing US trade wars.

