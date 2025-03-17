Political Unity: Leaders Rally for Vice President Dhankhar’s Recovery

In an extraordinary display of political solidarity, leaders from different parties reached out to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his family after he was hospitalized due to cardiac health concerns. The support transcended party lines, with notable figures like Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally inquiring about his well-being.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha upon his return, Dhankhar expressed his gratitude, acknowledging how the heartwarming gestures played a part in his healing process. He emphasized the unexpected enlightenment he felt, recognizing how personal health challenges can create connections amongst political adversaries.

During proceedings, Dhankhar also shared lighter moments, such as a call with TMC leader Derek O'Brien, who advised the Vice President to rest. The session marked Dhankhar's reassuring recovery and underscored the human aspect of political life.

