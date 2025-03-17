Left Menu

Political Unity: Leaders Rally for Vice President Dhankhar’s Recovery

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar received heartfelt support from various political figures, including Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal's Chief Minister, after being hospitalized for cardiac issues. Their solidarity across party lines greatly aided his recovery. Dhankhar's return to parliament highlighted the unity and compassion within the political community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:18 IST
Political Unity: Leaders Rally for Vice President Dhankhar’s Recovery
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of political solidarity, leaders from different parties reached out to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his family after he was hospitalized due to cardiac health concerns. The support transcended party lines, with notable figures like Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally inquiring about his well-being.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha upon his return, Dhankhar expressed his gratitude, acknowledging how the heartwarming gestures played a part in his healing process. He emphasized the unexpected enlightenment he felt, recognizing how personal health challenges can create connections amongst political adversaries.

During proceedings, Dhankhar also shared lighter moments, such as a call with TMC leader Derek O'Brien, who advised the Vice President to rest. The session marked Dhankhar's reassuring recovery and underscored the human aspect of political life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025