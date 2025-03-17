Left Menu

Iranian Political Intrigue: Karroubi's House Arrest Lifted After 14 Years

Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi is set to be released from house arrest after 14 years, following his detention for protesting the 2009 election results. His political ally, Mirhossein Mousavi, is also expected to be released soon. This move fulfills a promise by Iran's current president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

After a long period of house arrest lasting 14 years, Iranian opposition figure Mehdi Karroubi is expected to be released. His detention dates back to his protests against the contentious 2009 presidential elections.

Karroubi and his political partner, former Prime Minister Mirhossein Mousavi, were vocal reformists during the elections, challenging the victory of hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Their protests, claiming election rigging, led to their detainment in 2011, although they were neither tried nor charged publicly.

Karroubi's son, Hossein, confirmed the move, citing orders from the head of the judiciary. While IRNA reported on Karroubi's release, Mousavi's situation remains unstated. This development aligns with President Masoud Pezeshkian's campaign promise to free both leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

