Mayawati Affirms Party Loyalty Over Family Ties in BSP Leadership

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati emphasized her commitment to party over family, asserting that her siblings and relatives are solely part of the 'Bahujan Samaj.' After removing her nephew from party posts, she reaffirmed no personal successor would take over the party while she lives. Social change remains key.

BSP chief Mayawati underscored her dedication to the party, declaring that family ties will not compromise her leadership. Her remarks followed the removal of her nephew from party roles, signifying her stance that relatives will not succeed her in the BSP.

Addressing social change, she applauded the achievements made under BSP's rule, claiming significant progress for Dalits and other marginalized groups in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati highlighted the shift in social dynamics since the BSP's 2007 majority win, granting dignity to previously oppressed communities.

She criticized political maneuvering over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging consensus for resolution. Mayawati also marked the celebration of BSP founder Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, acknowledging the reinforcement of party ideals among followers.

