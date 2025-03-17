Mayawati Affirms Party Loyalty Over Family Ties in BSP Leadership

BSP chief Mayawati underscored her dedication to the party, declaring that family ties will not compromise her leadership. Her remarks followed the removal of her nephew from party roles, signifying her stance that relatives will not succeed her in the BSP.

Addressing social change, she applauded the achievements made under BSP's rule, claiming significant progress for Dalits and other marginalized groups in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati highlighted the shift in social dynamics since the BSP's 2007 majority win, granting dignity to previously oppressed communities.

She criticized political maneuvering over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging consensus for resolution. Mayawati also marked the celebration of BSP founder Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, acknowledging the reinforcement of party ideals among followers.

