India's Diplomatic Roadmap: Crafting a Tailored Foreign Policy Strategy

A parliamentary panel recommends that India tailors a comprehensive foreign policy strategy to fit its unique geopolitical context and growing global influence. The report urges the Ministry of External Affairs to establish a formal, long-term diplomatic strategy, considering global changes and stakeholder consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has advocated for a comprehensive foreign policy strategy customized explicitly for India's unique geopolitical context and burgeoning global influence. The report emphasizes the need for a formal, long-term diplomatic framework that aligns with India's evolving global stature.

Chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the committee presented the 'Fifth Report of the Committee on External Affairs (2024-25) on Demands for Grants (2025-26)' in Parliament. The report urges the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to consider formulating a 'grand strategy' for coherent foreign policy objectives and goals.

The panel recommends that the MEA initiate consultations with experts, diplomats, policymakers, and other stakeholders to explore the feasibility of such a strategy. The report highlights the importance of learning from other countries with formalized foreign policy strategies, a factor that has proven valuable globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

