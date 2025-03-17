US Domestic News Highlights: From Weather Disasters to New Policies

Over the weekend, the US faced deadly weather conditions resulting in the death toll rising to 36 across several states. The National Weather Service remains on high alert for damaging winds and tornadoes, while President Donald Trump monitors the situation closely.

In legal news, a Brown University doctor was deported to Lebanon despite a judicial order blocking her removal, leading to a pending hearing. Meanwhile, the Trump administration deported alleged Venezuelan gang members, asserting a judge's lack of authority to halt the action.

In legislative developments, Bayer applauded a new law in Georgia meant to shield it from glyphosate litigation. Finally, the US has reported a new outbreak of H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm, marking the first since 2017, raising concerns of avian influenza spread.

