Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: From Weather Disasters to New Policies

This content outlines recent US domestic news including a deadly weather system increasing the death toll to 36 across states, deportations defying court orders, new legislative developments in Georgia affecting Bayer, antitrust cost reviews by DOJ, and the first outbreak of H7N9 bird flu on a US farm since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:26 IST
US Domestic News Highlights: From Weather Disasters to New Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over the weekend, the US faced deadly weather conditions resulting in the death toll rising to 36 across several states. The National Weather Service remains on high alert for damaging winds and tornadoes, while President Donald Trump monitors the situation closely.

In legal news, a Brown University doctor was deported to Lebanon despite a judicial order blocking her removal, leading to a pending hearing. Meanwhile, the Trump administration deported alleged Venezuelan gang members, asserting a judge's lack of authority to halt the action.

In legislative developments, Bayer applauded a new law in Georgia meant to shield it from glyphosate litigation. Finally, the US has reported a new outbreak of H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm, marking the first since 2017, raising concerns of avian influenza spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025