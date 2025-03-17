Left Menu

Canada's Strategic Shift: Carney's European Diplomacy

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney prioritizes European alliances amid U.S. tensions, opting to meet President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on his first overseas visit. In light of U.S. President Trump's trade and annexation threats, Canada's strategic shift towards Europe underscores the need for reliable partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:59 IST
Canada is shifting its diplomatic focus towards Europe, as Prime Minister Mark Carney prioritizes strengthening ties with reliable allies. On his inaugural overseas visit, Carney met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, choosing Europe over the traditional first-stop in Washington.

This strategic pivot comes in response to escalating trade tensions and threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has not only imposed tariffs on Canadian and European imports but also floated the idea of annexing Canada. Macron praised Canada's commitment to fair trade and collaborative international relations.

Despite the weighty discussions, neither leader responded to media questions about Trump's aggressive policies. The move highlights Canada's diplomatic recalibration in favor of European ties amid uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

