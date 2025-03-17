Harmony, Unity, and Political Underpinnings at Furfura Sharif: Mamata Banerjee's Visit Sparks Debate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized 'harmony, peace, and unity' during her visit to the Furfura Sharif shrine, a trip scrutinized by opposition leaders as politically motivated.

Speaking from Furfura Sharif in Hooghly district, Banerjee dismissed allegations questioning her intentions, pointing out her numerous past visits to religious sites across the state. She stressed the cultural significance and her commitment to the community.

While announcing new infrastructure projects, including a polytechnic college, Banerjee faced criticism from political opponents, who accused her of seeking electoral support from the Muslim population ahead of state elections.

