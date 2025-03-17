Akhilesh Yadav Challenges UP Government Over Kumbh Missing, Youth Employment Claims
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the UP government for missing people at Maha Kumbh and questions youth employment programs. He predicts BJP's defeat, emphasizing PDA unity. Yadav accuses BJP of societal division with policies against marginalized groups, promising resistance in future elections.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has sharply criticized the UP government's handling of the Maha Kumbh event, highlighting that nearly 900 participants remain missing. He demanded that the state provide families with updates on these individuals' whereabouts.
The political leader also questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claims about employing 'four lakh youths' to transport pilgrims via motorcycles. Yadav mocked this initiative, suggesting the employment opportunity was overstated and economically unsustainable.
Yadav further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering societal divisions through its policies and predicted their electoral downfall. He emphasized the growing unity among marginalized communities, known as PDA, which he believes will challenge BJP's political dominance in upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
