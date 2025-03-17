Mass Protests Erupt Against Controversial Waqf Bill

On Monday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) coordinated a significant protest opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration drew attention from multiple political figures, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who issued a stark warning to the NDA partners not to support the controversial legislation.

Owaisi, accompanied by other prominent figures, criticized the bill for allegedly contravening India's secular and democratic principles and infringing on constitutional rights. He warned that supporting the bill could sever ties with the significant Muslim electorate, emphasizing the bill's attempt to disrupt societal peace rather than protect Waqf properties.

Political leaders from across parties, such as Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha, joined the protest, underscoring the need to respect all religions and warning against divisive tactics. The rally signals strong opposition ahead of the bill's potential introduction in the Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)