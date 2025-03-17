Mass Protests Erupt Against Controversial Waqf Bill
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board led a massive protest against the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and various political leaders opposed the bill, citing it as unconstitutional and biased against Muslims, demanding its immediate withdrawal from consideration.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) coordinated a significant protest opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration drew attention from multiple political figures, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who issued a stark warning to the NDA partners not to support the controversial legislation.
Owaisi, accompanied by other prominent figures, criticized the bill for allegedly contravening India's secular and democratic principles and infringing on constitutional rights. He warned that supporting the bill could sever ties with the significant Muslim electorate, emphasizing the bill's attempt to disrupt societal peace rather than protect Waqf properties.
Political leaders from across parties, such as Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha, joined the protest, underscoring the need to respect all religions and warning against divisive tactics. The rally signals strong opposition ahead of the bill's potential introduction in the Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricketing Dilemma: India's Champions Trophy Decision Stirs Controversy
Chakravarthy's Spin Magic Secures India's Victory Over New Zealand
India Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dubai, Secures Top Spot
Varun Chakravarthy's Spin Magic: India's New Trump Card?
Indian Markets Exhibit Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tariff Uncertainties