Sarika Singh Takes Charge as Mahila Congress State Chief
Sarika Singh has been appointed as the state chief of the Mahila Congress and formally took charge at the Pradesh Congress Committee office. Key figures from the Congress party, including Alka Lamba and Govind Singh Dotasra, attended the event. Singh was previously the secretary of the state unit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Sarika Singh, who has been appointed as the state chief of the Mahila Congress, officially assumed her new role at the Pradesh Congress Committee office with key party members in attendance.
The event witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba, the state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and several other prominent leaders.
Sarika Singh hails from Kuchaman and was previously the secretary of the Mahila Congress' state unit before her elevation to state president on February 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debate Erupts over Breach of Privilege Motion in Rajasthan Assembly
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Kirori Lal Meena's Bold Move
Rajasthan's Crime Rate Drops: Zero-Tolerance Policy in Action
Poonia Blasts Ex-Congress Regime Over Rajasthan's Exam Chaos
Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's 'Disappointing' Tenure in Rajasthan