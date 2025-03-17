Sarika Singh Takes Charge as Mahila Congress State Chief

Sarika Singh, who has been appointed as the state chief of the Mahila Congress, officially assumed her new role at the Pradesh Congress Committee office with key party members in attendance.

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba, the state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and several other prominent leaders.

Sarika Singh hails from Kuchaman and was previously the secretary of the Mahila Congress' state unit before her elevation to state president on February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)