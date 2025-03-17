Unrest in Nagpur Highlights Political and Social Tensions

The violence in Nagpur on Monday has been labeled as a significant failure by the state's home department, according to Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal. He pointed out the role of state ministers in fueling unrest with provocative speeches in recent days.

The unrest was sparked by rumors of a desecration of a Muslim holy book during a right-wing protest against Aurangzeb's tomb. This led to stone-pelting and arson in the city's central areas. Sapkal deplored the violence as unnecessary and encouraged Nagpur's residents, known for their communal harmony, to stay calm.

Sapkal also highlighted pressing issues facing Maharashtra, such as inflation, unemployment, and inadequate support for farmers, asserting that officials were stoking communal tensions to divert attention from these challenges. He called for citizens to maintain peace and not succumb to divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)