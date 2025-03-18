Constitutional Court Clears Path for Germany's Massive Borrowing Initiative

In a decisive move, Germany's Constitutional Court dismissed new challenges by opposition parties, clearing the path for a massive borrowing initiative proposed by Friedrich Merz. This decision enables the outgoing parliament to convene and discuss amendments to constitutional debt rules.

Merz, a conservative leader, seeks to implement these measures swiftly, citing concerns over geopolitical tensions and economic challenges. His plans, supported by the Greens, aim to revitalize Germany's economy and boost defense spending amid weakening growth forecasts.

Despite opposition from various parties, the proposal edges closer to approval, with Merz's coalition cautiously optimistic about overcoming the constitutional hurdle, especially given backing from major parties poised to secure a two-thirds majority vote in parliament.

