US Consultation with Israel on Gaza Strikes
President Donald Trump's administration was involved in consultations with Israel regarding its military actions on Gaza. This revelation was disclosed by a White House spokesperson on Fox News' 'Hannity' show. The strikes on Gaza have drawn international attention, prompting discussions about the U.S. role and influence in the conflict.
The Trump administration was actively consulted by Israel in its recent military operations targeting Gaza, a White House representative confirmed during an interview on Fox News' 'Hannity' show Monday night.
The disclosure comes amidst escalating tension in the region following the strikes, shedding new light on the level of collaboration and discussion between the United States and Israel.
These developments are sparking serious debates on the international stage about America's role and stance in Middle Eastern affairs, particularly regarding its influence on Israel's strategic decisions.
