Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Surprise Airstrikes Break Ceasefire

Israel initiated a significant wave of airstrikes targeting Hamas in Gaza, with the attacks occurring after failed ceasefire extension talks. The strikes, described as the heaviest since January, resulted in 69 Palestinian deaths. The assault marks a potential return to intensified conflict, raising concerns for the fate of Israeli hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 08:35 IST
Early Tuesday, Israel launched a major offensive across the Gaza Strip, conducting extensive airstrikes on Hamas positions. The assault, marking the most intense since January, was reportedly prompted by stalled negotiations to prolong an existing ceasefire.

The operation, ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is described as open-ended and likely to expand, signaling a strategy of increased military strength against Hamas. At least 69 Palestinians have been reported dead due to the strikes.

This unexpected military escalation interrupted the peaceful observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, raising the specter of renewed full-scale conflict in the region. Additionally, it casts a shadow over the uncertain status of approximately two dozen Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

