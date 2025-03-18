Left Menu

Nagpur Unrest: Tensions Escalate Over Aurangzeb's Grave, Curfew Imposed

Nagpur witnesses unrest as clashes erupt following the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, with BJP MP blaming organized crime elements for the violence. The police have imposed a curfew in affected areas, and political leaders are trading accusations amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:01 IST
Nagpur Unrest: Tensions Escalate Over Aurangzeb's Grave, Curfew Imposed
Bharatiya Janata party MP Anil Bonde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following heightened tensions in Nagpur over demands by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to remove Aurangzeb's grave, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Bonde attributed the clashes to instigation by organized crime elements. Bonde accused the unrest of being part of a wider effort to tarnish the reputation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, "Those who are into organized crime, get instigated to start violence, that is what has happened in Nagpur. Such things are being done to defame the govt of Devendra Fadnavis."

The BJP MP also directed criticism at the Opposition, particularly the MVA parties, for their statements. He alleged that leaders from the Congress and NCP(SP), including Jitendra Awhad, praised Aurangzeb in ways intended to provoke unrest. "Protest was held demanding removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Now, in Maharashtra, leaders of Congress and NCP(SP) give statements like Jitendra Awhad said that if there were no Aurangzeb, there wouldn't have been Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj either," Bonde claimed.

Citing safety concerns, Nagpur authorities imposed a curfew in multiple city areas following the clashes, initiated by members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal. According to an order from Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions were laid out under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and will remain until further notice. The curfew applies to specific police station limits, and the police have been given the authority to close roads in affected areas to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

