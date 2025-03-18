DMK MPs Stage Walkout Over Delimitation Debate
DMK members left the Lok Sabha after being denied the opportunity to discuss the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies. Despite assurances from Speaker Om Birla to address the issue post-Question Hour, dissatisfaction persists, with calls for government clarity on concerns raised by Tamil Nadu.
On Tuesday, members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha, citing an inability to discuss the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.
Despite assurances from Speaker Om Birla to address the matter after Question Hour, DMK members were dissatisfied, as the Speaker noted that the issue was tied to the absence of a current census. Nevertheless, the members insisted on raising their concerns.
DMK leader K Kanimozhi expressed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had summoned state leaders to discuss delimitation. Kanimozhi emphasized the government's lack of response to Tamil Nadu's concerns and urged for clarity on the matter, as reported by journalists on the Parliament premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
