Nagpur Tensions Rise: CM Fadnavis Labels Violence as 'Well-Planned Attack'

Violence erupted in Nagpur as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday characterized the events as a 'well-planned attack,' amid protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. Rumors circulated that religious content had been burnt, heightening tensions.

In the clashes, three Deputy Commissioners of Police were injured, with one attacked by an axe. Overall, 33 police personnel were injured and 11 police precincts issued prohibitory orders in response. Five civilians were wounded, with one remaining in the ICU. Fadnavis assured strict action against offenders.

Calls for peace emerged as tensions related to the Chhava movie boiled over, which reportedly incited anger against Aurangzeb. A curfew was implemented in multiple Nagpur areas following demands for Aurangzeb's grave removal. Amid political skirmishes, restraint was urged to maintain Maharashtra's peace and order.

