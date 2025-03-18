Nagpur Tensions Rise: CM Fadnavis Labels Violence as 'Well-Planned Attack'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis described recent Nagpur violence as premeditated, following protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal. Amid police and civilian injuries, he emphasized strict law enforcement. Tensions are linked to anger over the Chhava movie. A curfew was imposed, and politicians clashed over maintaining peace and law and order.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted in Nagpur as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday characterized the events as a 'well-planned attack,' amid protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. Rumors circulated that religious content had been burnt, heightening tensions.
In the clashes, three Deputy Commissioners of Police were injured, with one attacked by an axe. Overall, 33 police personnel were injured and 11 police precincts issued prohibitory orders in response. Five civilians were wounded, with one remaining in the ICU. Fadnavis assured strict action against offenders.
Calls for peace emerged as tensions related to the Chhava movie boiled over, which reportedly incited anger against Aurangzeb. A curfew was implemented in multiple Nagpur areas following demands for Aurangzeb's grave removal. Amid political skirmishes, restraint was urged to maintain Maharashtra's peace and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- violence
- Maharashtra
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Chhava movie
- curfew
- VHP
- Bajrang Dal
- Aurangzeb
- politics
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions in Rajasthan: VHP Demands Action Over Alleged 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'
VHP Protests Govt Use of Temple Funds in Himachal
Tensions Flare in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Community Clashes
Curfew in Nagpur: Aurangzeb Protest Sparks Violence
Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur after protest against Aurangzeb's tomb triggers violence: Police.