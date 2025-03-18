Left Menu

Nagpur Tensions Rise: CM Fadnavis Labels Violence as 'Well-Planned Attack'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis described recent Nagpur violence as premeditated, following protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal. Amid police and civilian injuries, he emphasized strict law enforcement. Tensions are linked to anger over the Chhava movie. A curfew was imposed, and politicians clashed over maintaining peace and law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:04 IST
Nagpur Tensions Rise: CM Fadnavis Labels Violence as 'Well-Planned Attack'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaking in assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Nagpur as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday characterized the events as a 'well-planned attack,' amid protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. Rumors circulated that religious content had been burnt, heightening tensions.

In the clashes, three Deputy Commissioners of Police were injured, with one attacked by an axe. Overall, 33 police personnel were injured and 11 police precincts issued prohibitory orders in response. Five civilians were wounded, with one remaining in the ICU. Fadnavis assured strict action against offenders.

Calls for peace emerged as tensions related to the Chhava movie boiled over, which reportedly incited anger against Aurangzeb. A curfew was implemented in multiple Nagpur areas following demands for Aurangzeb's grave removal. Amid political skirmishes, restraint was urged to maintain Maharashtra's peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025