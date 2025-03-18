Dutch Royals' Visit to Kenya Amid Human Rights Controversy

Kenya is currently in the spotlight as it hosts King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands amid growing concerns over human rights abuses within the country.

The East African nation has seen mounting criticism over the government's alleged actions against dissenters, particularly following the June 2024 anti-government protests that turned violent.

Amnesty International has urged both governments to focus on human rights during the royal visit, as emails and a Change.org petition with over 20,000 signatures call for the visit's cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)