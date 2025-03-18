Phone Diplomacy: Putin and Trump to Discuss Global Issues

The Kremlin announced a significant phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for between 1300 and 1500 GMT.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conversation aims to address key matters where there exists a "certain understanding" between the nations.

The conversation will also explore numerous outstanding questions that necessitate discussion, with no set time limit for the leaders' deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)