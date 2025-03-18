Left Menu

Phone Diplomacy: Putin and Trump to Discuss Global Issues

The Kremlin has announced a scheduled phone call between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Discussions will cover mutual understandings and various complex issues. The leaders are expected to converse for as long as needed to address essential topics, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Updated: 18-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:33 IST
The Kremlin announced a significant phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for between 1300 and 1500 GMT.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conversation aims to address key matters where there exists a "certain understanding" between the nations.

The conversation will also explore numerous outstanding questions that necessitate discussion, with no set time limit for the leaders' deliberations.

