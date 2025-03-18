Left Menu

Ceasefire Shattered: Renewed Conflict Erupts Between Israel and Hamas

Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza, killing at least 413 Palestinians, including women and children. The surprise attack ended a ceasefire effective since January and risks reigniting the ongoing 17-month conflict. The strikes came after Hamas refused to alter the ceasefire, prompting Israeli military evacuation orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least 413 Palestinians, including women and children, according to hospital officials. The surprise bombardment broke a truce that had been in place since January, risking a full reignition of the 17-month conflict.

The offensive was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Hamas's refusal to amend the ceasefire agreement. The operation is described as open-ended, with an expectation of expansion, and has received backing from the White House. The Israeli military has instructed the evacuation of areas in eastern Gaza, suggesting possible ground operations.

The airstrikes occurred during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, potentially escalating the conflict that has already claimed many lives and caused significant destruction in Gaza. Concerns are mounting for the fate of around two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas, as both sides grapple with accusations over ceasefire breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

