Tense Talks: Turkey's Peace Process and Kurdish Disarmament

Turkey's discussions with the pro-Kurdish DEM Party reveal no clear steps toward advancing peace with the PKK, despite the militants' disarmament pledge. The talks hold significant implications for Turkey's security and regional dynamics, but past efforts' failures and lack of specifics underscore ongoing uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:07 IST
Turkey's attempt to pivot towards peace with its Kurdish minority, particularly following the Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) pledge to disarm, remains uncertain after recent closed-door discussions yielded no concrete advances.

Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit from the DEM Party highlighted the government's vague responses towards democratic demands during talks held with President Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) and its nationalist ally, the MHP. While key phrases like 'a terror-free Turkey' were echoed, specifics on advancing Kurdish rights remain elusive.

This initiative, crucial for Turkey's security and potential regional stability in Syria and Iraq, where PKK is active, faces skepticism. Erdogan leverages the peace call as an opportunity but warns of resumed military actions if promises falter. Past peace attempts have typically deteriorated, with unresolved issues on anti-terror reforms and Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan's prison conditions continuing to linger.

