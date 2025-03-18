Left Menu

Nagpur Violence Unleashed: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Curfew

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane blamed MLA Abu Azmi for preplanned violence in Nagpur, aimed at defaming the government. Allegations, counterclaims, and political discord fuelled public unrest, leading to a curfew in affected areas. CCTV footage reportedly implicated outsiders in the violence, amidst calls for strict action against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:28 IST
Nagpur Violence Unleashed: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Curfew
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has pointed the finger at Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, holding him accountable for the violence that erupted in Nagpur. Rane alleged that the unrest was a premeditated move designed to discredit the governing state administration. 'Abu Azmi is responsible for this,' declared Rane while addressing the media. 'We will not let those who target our police personnel go unpunished,' he asserted as authorities pledged a thorough crackdown.

Azmi's comments on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, deemed inflammatory by some, added fuel to the fire. He controversially argued that Aurangzeb was not a tyrannical ruler and that the conflict with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was administrative rather than religious. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske claimed that CCTV evidence clearly pointed to the outside agitators stirring trouble in the region.

The stakes were raised in the Maharashtra legislative assembly when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the turmoil as a 'well-planned attack.' The unrest coincided with VHP and Bajrang Dal protests, amid rumors of religious verse desecration. As violence intensified, involving stone-pelting and vehicle arson, a district-wide curfew was imposed, severely restricting public movement in specified areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025