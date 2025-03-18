Nagpur Violence Unleashed: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Curfew
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane blamed MLA Abu Azmi for preplanned violence in Nagpur, aimed at defaming the government. Allegations, counterclaims, and political discord fuelled public unrest, leading to a curfew in affected areas. CCTV footage reportedly implicated outsiders in the violence, amidst calls for strict action against offenders.
In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has pointed the finger at Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, holding him accountable for the violence that erupted in Nagpur. Rane alleged that the unrest was a premeditated move designed to discredit the governing state administration. 'Abu Azmi is responsible for this,' declared Rane while addressing the media. 'We will not let those who target our police personnel go unpunished,' he asserted as authorities pledged a thorough crackdown.
Azmi's comments on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, deemed inflammatory by some, added fuel to the fire. He controversially argued that Aurangzeb was not a tyrannical ruler and that the conflict with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was administrative rather than religious. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske claimed that CCTV evidence clearly pointed to the outside agitators stirring trouble in the region.
The stakes were raised in the Maharashtra legislative assembly when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the turmoil as a 'well-planned attack.' The unrest coincided with VHP and Bajrang Dal protests, amid rumors of religious verse desecration. As violence intensified, involving stone-pelting and vehicle arson, a district-wide curfew was imposed, severely restricting public movement in specified areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
