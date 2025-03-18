Israel's Renewed Offensive: Shattered Ceasefire and Rising Tensions

In a dramatic escalation, Israel unleashed a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 404 Palestinians, including women and children, hospital officials report.

The attacks shattered a ceasefire agreement and were initiated following Hamas' refusal to amend the terms, as demanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The offensive has drawn backing from the White House and has sparked a humanitarian crisis as Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)