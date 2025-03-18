Tensions Rise as VHP Protests Aurangzeb's Legacy
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has rejected any glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb following violent protests at his tomb in Nagpur. VHP members demand the establishment of memorials for Maratha figures instead. The protests have been supported by BJP leaders, escalating tensions in the region.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has voiced a strong stance against any attempts to glorify Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. This reaction follows a violent protest at Aurangzeb's tomb in Nagpur.
Devesh Mishra, the VHP Vidarbha Prant Sah Mantri, urged authorities to take decisive action against those responsible for the unrest, emphasizing the protests were not meant to encourage violence.
Amid growing tensions, the VHP demands that the tomb be replaced with memorials honoring Maratha figures like Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj. Supported by BJP leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, these demands have heightened tensions in the state.
