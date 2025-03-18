Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Airstrikes, Ceasefire Collapse, and Rising Tensions

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, killing over 400 Palestinians, disrupting a ceasefire, and heightening tensions in the ongoing war. Prime Minister Netanyahu cited Hamas' refusal to amend the ceasefire as the reason for the strikes, which may lead to renewed ground operations. The attack risks worsening humanitarian conditions and complicating hostage negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel conducted a series of airstrikes across Gaza early Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 404 Palestinians, hospital officials reported. Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the strikes, citing Hamas' refusal to modify the ceasefire agreement. This unexpected escalation threatens to further inflame the longstanding conflict.

The Israeli military has instructed civilians to evacuate parts of eastern Gaza, suggesting future ground operations. Netanyahu's office emphasized Israel's intent to increase military force against Hamas. The White House expressed its support for Israel, holding Hamas accountable for the latest confrontation.

Palestinians in Gaza are bracing for the fallout during this latest conflict phase as humanitarian conditions deteriorate. The airstrikes coincide with mounting domestic and international pressure on Netanyahu, including protests against his governance. The continuation of hostilities raises concerns over the fate of Israeli hostages and the broader humanitarian impact on Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

