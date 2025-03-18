Crisis in Gaza: Airstrikes, Ceasefire Collapse, and Rising Tensions

Israel conducted a series of airstrikes across Gaza early Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 404 Palestinians, hospital officials reported. Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the strikes, citing Hamas' refusal to modify the ceasefire agreement. This unexpected escalation threatens to further inflame the longstanding conflict.

The Israeli military has instructed civilians to evacuate parts of eastern Gaza, suggesting future ground operations. Netanyahu's office emphasized Israel's intent to increase military force against Hamas. The White House expressed its support for Israel, holding Hamas accountable for the latest confrontation.

Palestinians in Gaza are bracing for the fallout during this latest conflict phase as humanitarian conditions deteriorate. The airstrikes coincide with mounting domestic and international pressure on Netanyahu, including protests against his governance. The continuation of hostilities raises concerns over the fate of Israeli hostages and the broader humanitarian impact on Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)