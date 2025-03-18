Global News: Germany's Financial Surge, Tensions in Asia, and AI Threats

Germany's Bundestag is gearing up for a decisive vote on a substantial increase in borrowing to bolster its economy. The plan involves a 500-billion-euro fund aimed at infrastructure and loosening borrowing limits, amidst ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

India has formally requested the U.S. to designate a Sikh separatist group as a terrorist organization, a move following a foiled plot against the group's leader. This incident underscores the delicate diplomatic ties between India and the U.S.

In Colombia, Finance Minister Diego Guevara is reported to resign due to internal conflicts within the government, with German Avila Plazas poised as his successor. This potential cabinet shift comes just three months into Guevara's tenure.

Europol has raised alarms about the growing use of AI in global crime syndicates, which are deploying advanced technology for scams and frauds. This development poses new challenges for law enforcement as these operations become more sophisticated and far-reaching.

