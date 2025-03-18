South Sudan Peace Deal in Crisis as Tensions Surge

A significant rift has emerged within South Sudan's coalition government as the SPLM-IO party, headed by First Vice President Riek Machar, steps back from a critical component of the 2018 peace agreement. This decision follows escalating tension between Machar and President Salva Kiir, marked by violent clashes and notable arrests.

The peace accord previously concluded the five-year civil conflict between supporters of Kiir and Machar's factions. However, the fragile relationship between the two leaders has deteriorated sharply, as government forces recently detained several SPLM-IO members, including key officials, after militia-linked violence forced a military retreat near the Ethiopian border.

Accusations against the SPLM-IO of colluding with the White Army militia have fueled existing tensions. Deputy chairman Oyet Nathaniel Pierino announced the party's withdrawal from security arrangements until detained members are freed. As violence displaces thousands, UN officials warn of rising ethnic hostilities, intensified by regional unrest and faltering oil revenues.

