Left Menu

South Sudan Peace Deal in Crisis as Tensions Surge

South Sudan's ruling coalition faces strife as the SPLM-IO suspends its role in the 2018 peace deal. Discord between leaders Machar and Kiir intensifies, leading to arrests and clashes that threaten national stability amid external influences, raising fears of ethnic conflict and potential civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:01 IST
South Sudan Peace Deal in Crisis as Tensions Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A significant rift has emerged within South Sudan's coalition government as the SPLM-IO party, headed by First Vice President Riek Machar, steps back from a critical component of the 2018 peace agreement. This decision follows escalating tension between Machar and President Salva Kiir, marked by violent clashes and notable arrests.

The peace accord previously concluded the five-year civil conflict between supporters of Kiir and Machar's factions. However, the fragile relationship between the two leaders has deteriorated sharply, as government forces recently detained several SPLM-IO members, including key officials, after militia-linked violence forced a military retreat near the Ethiopian border.

Accusations against the SPLM-IO of colluding with the White Army militia have fueled existing tensions. Deputy chairman Oyet Nathaniel Pierino announced the party's withdrawal from security arrangements until detained members are freed. As violence displaces thousands, UN officials warn of rising ethnic hostilities, intensified by regional unrest and faltering oil revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025