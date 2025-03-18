Land-for-Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad's Family Faces Fresh Scrutiny

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her son, Tej Pratap Yadav, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. The agency has called them for questioning in the ongoing land-for-jobs money laundering investigation involving Rabri's husband, RJD President Lalu Prasad.

Rabri Devi, along with her MP daughter Misa Bharti, arrived at the agency's Bank Road office, with RJD supporters rallying in their favor. Allegations of political motivation behind the ED's actions have surfaced, with party spokespersons suggesting election-related timing.

The case, rooted in allegations from Lalu's tenure as Railway Minister, accuses his family of acquiring land in exchange for jobs. The ED has filed a chargesheet implicating several family members and companies tied to the Prasad family, linking them with questionable property transfers and financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)