Jwenga Seb Takes the Helm of JD(U)'s Nagaland Unit Amid Leadership Optimism
Jwenga Seb has been appointed as the president of JD(U)'s Nagaland unit. As the only JD(U) MLA and head of Tseminyu District Planning, Seb's leadership is seen as promising for the party's future in Nagaland after Senchumo Lotha's resignation. Lotha remains a valuable member of the party's national executive.
The Janata Dal (United) has appointed Jwenga Seb as the new head of its Nagaland unit, marking a significant leadership change.
As the sole JD(U) Member of the Legislative Assembly in Nagaland, Seb also holds the position of chairman of the Tseminyu District Planning and Development Board. His appointment follows Senchumo NSN Lotha's resignation earlier this month.
In a statement released Tuesday, JD(U) general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan announced that the decision was made by the party's national president, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and takes effect immediately. The party expressed confidence in Seb's dynamic leadership, anticipating growth and strengthening of JD(U) in the region.
Senchumo Lotha's contributions were acknowledged as he transitions to a role as a National Executive Member, tasked with reinforcing the party's presence in Nagaland and the broader Northeast region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
