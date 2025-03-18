Trinamool Congress Whip Ensures Full Attendance in Key Budget Sessions
The Trinamool Congress Legislature Party has issued a whip mandating all MLAs to attend the final two days of the current budget session. Key decisions are expected, including the tabling of the supplementary health budget and the finance bill. Noncompliance will result in disciplinary action.
The Trinamool Congress Legislature Party has mandated full attendance from MLAs for the concluding days of the current budget session, as announced by Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh on Tuesday. The move underscores the importance of decisions set to be made during this period.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence is anticipated during the tabling of the supplementary health budget on Wednesday, while a finance bill and an education bill are scheduled for introduction the following day.
Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, a senior leader and parliamentary affairs minister, warned of consequences for those defying the whip, emphasizing the need to honor the assembly's proceedings.
