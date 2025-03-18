Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Trump and Putin Phone Call Concludes

A telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded, as announced by a White House official. The call, which began at 10 a.m. ET, was reported to be progressing positively, according to White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Russia's TASS news agency.

On Tuesday, a telephone conversation between U.S President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin wrapped up successfully, as confirmed by a White House official.

The call, which began at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), was earlier described as going well by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Russia's TASS state news agency also reported that the dialogue between the two global leaders had concluded.

