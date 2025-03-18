Breaking Barriers: Trump and Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire

President Donald Trump engaged in a significant dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine. The conversation, lasting over an hour, is part of the White House's efforts to quell the prolonged conflict.

Both the White House and Kremlin confirmed the completion of the call but withheld specific details regarding the topics discussed. The communique follows Trump's earlier statement about addressing critical issues such as land and power plants that have changed hands during the three-year war.

This discussion marks a crucial step in international diplomacy, targeting the cessation of hostilities in a region fraught with tension. The world watches closely as leaders strive to negotiate peace amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

